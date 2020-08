Musician Hayato Sumino, aka Cateen, impressively performed the rapid-fire Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov classic “Flight of the Bumblebee” on a tiny toy grand piano at astonishingly increasing BPMs (beats per minute) until his fingers were flying off the keys. Sumino likened the performance to a sport.

BPM160: Easy

BPM190: OK, I can play

BPM220: My fingers will cramp…

BPM250: I don’t understand why my fingers are moving so fast

This is sports rather than music