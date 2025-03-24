The Musical Melodies and Rhythms Found in Spontaneous Speech

Talented musician Nahre Sol traveled to the Czech Center Seoul in Brno to learn more about how 19th century Czech composer Leoš Janácek employed the melodies and rhythms of spontaneous speech to write distinctive compositions. Sol interviewed local historians and musicians before returning home to write an original piece based on the voice of legendary painter Bob Ross.

What if I were to tell you that the way we speak is already music what if I were to tell you that the way we speak is already music? …this idea comes from a composer I’m very much a fan of Leoš Janácek. He lived between 1854 and 1928 in the Czech Republic and he’s known for writing music based on speech melodies that he documented himself. In this video I’m going to try out his approach myself