Official Music Videos for Three Iconic Elton John Songs Created Over 40 Years After Their Release

46 years after its release of the gorgeous 1971 ballad “Tiny Dancer” by Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin, filmmaker Max Weiland of Somesuch, created the official video for the song, capturing the joy, confusion and heartbreak across Los Angeles.

Building on Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s Californian inspiration, Max Weiland filmed a video for “Tiny Dancer” that reflects on life in Los Angeles from a dozen different people, all unfolding behind the wheel of their cars.

This amazing video is part of a unique collaborative project by The Cut and YouTube, which enlisted filmmakers from all over the world to create the official videos for three of the artist’s iconic songs – “Tiny Dancer”, “Benny and the Jets” by and “Rocket Man” in celebration of the legendary partnership between Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

A fabulous, futuristic official video for “Benny and the Jets” (1973) by Jack Whiteley and Laura Brownhill

Jack Whiteley and Laura Brownhill tell the formation story of “Bennie and the Jets” with their futuristic video of Elton’s hit song, which features breathtaking choreography and striking sci-fi fashion

Iranian filmmaker and refugee Majid Adin employed beautiful water color animation to capture the prevailing theme of loneliness within “Rocket Man” (1973)

In his own interpretation of Elton’s iconic hit, Iranian filmmaker and refugee Majid Adin reimagines “Rocket Man” to tell a whole new story of adventure, loneliness and hope.