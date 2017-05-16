TRAPPIST Sounds, Music Created From Resonance Within the Trappist-1 Planetary System

Musicians and astrophysicists Matt Russo and Andrew Santaguida who both work at the Canadian Institute for Theoretical Astrophysics when not playing in their band, partnered up with postdoc researcher Daniel Tomayo of the Centre for Planetary Science, to create Trappist Sounds. The song and accompanying animation were made from an interpretation of the resonant harmonics that arose from a numerical simulation of the newly discovered TRAPPIST-1 planetary system.

A CITA/CPS team has simulated the formation of the TRAPPIST-1 system. They show that interactions with the surrounding birth disk can allow the planets to tune themselves into a stable, resonant configuration that saves it from destruction. They also created software that directly translates the motion of planetary systems into music so that the rhythmic and harmonic structure can be seen and heard. The resonant chain of TRAPPIST-1 produces a surprisingly beautiful and eerily human result.