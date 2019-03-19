Murphy the Molar, A Classic 1970s Animated Dental Health Character Created in Ontario, Canada

In the 1970s, the dental director of the Ontario Health Ministry created a loveable animated character named “Murphy the Molar” in order to encourage children to develop and maintain good dental health habits for life. Murphy starred in a number of amusing and helpful cartoons that made brushing teeth a little more fun.

The Ontario Ministry of Health created this television spot as part of a health promotion campaign to encourage children to brush regularly and take good care of their teeth.

Lorne Park Dental in Mississauga, Ontario has a wonderful information page dedicated to Murphy.

Retro is definitely in when it comes to Murphy the Molar. His great advice for better dental health for school children still stands.

via Weird Universe