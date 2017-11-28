Gorgeous Footage Showing a Murmuration of Thousands of Starlings Flying In Sequence at Dusk

Short film about “murmurations”: the mysterious flights of the Common Starling. It is still unknown how the thousands of birds are able to fly in such dense swarms without colliding. Every night the starlings gather at dusk to perform their stunning air show.

During the winter of 2014/2015, Dutch filmmaker Jan van Ijken captured the absolutely gorgeous sight of a murmuration of thousands of starlings taking flight at dusk and creating an incredible air show with incredible agility and grace as they flew in sequence with each other. A longer version of this film entitled “ The Art of Flying ” is available on demand.

