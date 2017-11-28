Gorgeous Footage Showing a Murmuration of Thousands of Starlings Flying In Sequence at Dusk

During the winter of 2014/2015, Dutch filmmaker Jan van Ijken captured the absolutely gorgeous sight of a murmuration of thousands of starlings taking flight at dusk and creating an incredible air show with incredible agility and grace as they flew in sequence with each other. A longer version of this film entitled “The Art of Flying” is available on demand.
