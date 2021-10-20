Beautiful Murals Made Using Gardening Tools

Miami street artist hoxxoh (Douglas Hoekzema) creates beautiful murals using home gardening equipment such as oscillating and rotary sprinklers, water wands, and garden hoses. Each piece of equipment, which can be found at any local hardware store, provides a unique style of putting paint onto a wall. hoxxoh uses these distinct expressions to give each mural a mind-blowing pattern.

The oscillation of the pendulum paints time through gravity’s natural pull. Expressing how we can be pulled in one direction, when we are really meant to be going in another. How resistance creates a struggle and a false sense of control. Where if we follow the natural flow of times predetermined, yet unseen path, an experience of beauty and pure form will take shape.

Thanks Masnah!