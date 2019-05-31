Muppet Vikings Invade a Foreign Land While Singing a Rousing Cover of the Village People’s ‘In the Navy’

In a skit from the 524th episode of The Muppet Show in 1980, a determined boatful of Muppet Viking pigs announces their intentions to invade a foreign land with a rousing cover of the classic Village People song “In the Navy”. The figurehead dragon sitting on the bow of the ship also joins in with a verse. While the skit was amusing, the lyrics take on a bit of a chilling timbre when the pigs actually ransack the village chanting “We want you, we want you…” According to the Muppet Wiki, at least one life was lost.

a group of Viking pigs…took several animals from a small village to their ships, leaving at least one villager to drown in their wake as they sailed away.