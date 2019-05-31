Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Muppet Vikings Invade a Foreign Land While Singing a Rousing Cover of the Village People’s ‘In the Navy’

by at on

In a skit from the 524th episode of The Muppet Show in 1980, a determined boatful of Muppet Viking pigs announces their intentions to invade a foreign land with a rousing cover of the classic Village People song “In the Navy”. The figurehead dragon sitting on the bow of the ship also joins in with a verse. While the skit was amusing, the lyrics take on a bit of a chilling timbre when the pigs actually ransack the village chanting “We want you, we want you…” According to the Muppet Wiki, at least one life was lost.

a group of Viking pigs…took several animals from a small village to their ships, leaving at least one villager to drown in their wake as they sailed away.





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved