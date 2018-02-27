Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Muppet Guys Talking, A Lively Film Featuring Five Original Voices Behind Jim Henson’s Characters

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a really humorous introduction to the upcoming documentary Muppet Guys Talking, four of the original voices behind these beloved characters – Frank Oz, Dave Goelz, Fran Brill and Bill Baretta – banter back and forth with each other while trying to introduce themselves, the film and to promote the extra trailers and episodes that are immediately available when one signs up to get updates about the film. While the late Jerry Nelson is not in this promo, he is very much a part of the film as well, as is their visionary leader Jim Henson.

For the first time ever….Five of the original Muppet performers/innovators come together to discuss the creation of their iconic characters under the visionary leadership of Jim Henson. …share stories and insights during a far-reaching discussion about their craft, their characters and working with Jim Henson … and YOU are invited to be in the room!

Here’s a 1979 Camera Test during which Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson) and Fozzie Bear (Frank Oz) engage in an improvised existential exchange.

via Boing Boing

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP