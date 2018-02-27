Muppet Guys Talking, A Lively Film Featuring Five Original Voices Behind Jim Henson’s Characters

In a really humorous introduction to the upcoming documentary Muppet Guys Talking, four of the original voices behind these beloved characters – Frank Oz, Dave Goelz, Fran Brill and Bill Baretta – banter back and forth with each other while trying to introduce themselves, the film and to promote the extra trailers and episodes that are immediately available when one signs up to get updates about the film. While the late Jerry Nelson is not in this promo, he is very much a part of the film as well, as is their visionary leader Jim Henson.

For the first time ever….Five of the original Muppet performers/innovators come together to discuss the creation of their iconic characters under the visionary leadership of Jim Henson. …share stories and insights during a far-reaching discussion about their craft, their characters and working with Jim Henson … and YOU are invited to be in the room!

It took @TheFrankOzJam some convincing to make “Muppet Guys Talking.” Here’s how the documentary came to be. For behind the scenes footage of the day of shooting, enter your email at https://t.co/3rxSsN9k4u pic.twitter.com/eiKPVskE7T — MuppetGuysTalking (@MuppetGuysTalk) January 26, 2018

This week, we’re going to start to introduce the “guys” of the documentary Muppet Guys Talking (#MGT). In the photo below, you’ll see 5 fairly normal looking people. But actually these are 5 of the original Muppet performers, who have brought to life hundreds of characters. pic.twitter.com/9QUBOeKufd — MuppetGuysTalking (@MuppetGuysTalk) February 6, 2018

The documentary "Muppet Guys Talking" is about so much more than the Muppet characters. On March 16 we’ll share with you what it was like working in the environment Jim Henson fostered – one of collaboration, creativity, and play, with and without the characters. pic.twitter.com/JVkuP5Y8qC — MuppetGuysTalking (@MuppetGuysTalk) February 6, 2018

Being a Muppet performer is a fun job filled with laughs and play. It’s also good, hard work. This week, Fran Brill also reveals the most terrifying moment of her career to our email insiders at https://t.co/3rxSsNqVt4. pic.twitter.com/gE7G5N3To3 — MuppetGuysTalking (@MuppetGuysTalk) February 21, 2018

Here’s a 1979 Camera Test during which Kermit the Frog (Jim Henson) and Fozzie Bear (Frank Oz) engage in an improvised existential exchange.

via Boing Boing