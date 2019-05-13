Scooter Riders Turn Into a Flowing Cascade of Colors in Short Film That Captures the Energy Behind Anonymity

Japanese filmmaker Hiroshi Kondo has created “Multiverse”, a motion-forward film that captures the energy within the anonymous mass of scooter riders in Taiwan. Using multilayer techniques, Kondo skillfully turns these downhill riders into a flowing cascade that clears all that is in their path.

A crowd moving in one direction. People who flow in a moment.

A scene where the difference with other people disappears and looks uniform.

There are many different kinds of life there.

You can feel invisible energy when you see a large mass of individuals.

via Vimeo Staff Picks