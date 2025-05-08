Mr. Potato Head Turned Into a Monstrous Multi-Eyed Beholder From ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

image via WizKids

WizKids, who previously created a novel chess set based on Team Fortress 2, mashed together a miniature version of lovable Mr. Potato Head with that of the powerful multi-eyed Beholder from Dungeons & Dragons, making the innocent toy instantly monstrous with different features that can be attached and detached at will.

Bring together two iconic pop culture brands with the D&D Icons of the Realms: Potato Head Beholder Boxed Miniature! This 3-inch-tall Potato Head Beholder has mounts to fit a variety of customizable components, including several eyestalks, a hat, a central eye, and a mouth.

The attachable accessories available.

The D&D Icons of the Realms: Potato Head Beholder Boxed Miniature includes the following accessory components: 10 Eye Stalks, including 1 Fire Ray Eye Stalk and 1 Lightning Ray Eye Stalk.

1 Central Eye

1 Central Eye with Lashes

1 Angry Central Eye

1 Pair of Glasses

1 Bag of Holding

1 Hat

1 Moustache Mouth

1 Fanged Mouth

1 Pair of Red Lips

1 Tongue

This figurine is available for pre-order for later shipping.

The WizKids online store offers some products that can be ordered in advance of their official release. All release dates are subject to change without notice. Orders are shipped upon the official release date.

image via WizKids

image via WizKids

Previous Projects

via The Awesomer