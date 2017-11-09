Laughing Squid

Greedy Mr. Krabs Wants Some of That ‘Green Stuff’ in a SpongeBob SquarePants Rap Song

by at on

Nickelodeon associate writer and producer Kevin Carroll spent a few weeks creating a SpongeBob SquarePants rap song for the You Bring the Color event where the greedy Mr. Krabs sings about wanting some of that “Green Stuff.”

For the past couple of months, you’ve been busy BRINGING the color. Now we’re showing off your work in a week of colorful new episodes of SpongeBob! Even more, we’re bringing you zany, exclusive color-themed SpongeBob videos. Today, we’re celebrating GREEN! What better way to celebrate than with a money green rap song? And nobody knows money better than our resident Bikini Bottom cheapskate, Mr. Krabs! Catch more SpongeBob on Nick!

