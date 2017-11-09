Greedy Mr. Krabs Wants Some of That ‘Green Stuff’ in a SpongeBob SquarePants Rap Song

For the past couple of months, you’ve been busy BRINGING the color. Now we’re showing off your work in a week of colorful new episodes of SpongeBob! Even more, we’re bringing you zany, exclusive color-themed SpongeBob videos. Today, we’re celebrating GREEN! What better way to celebrate than with a money green rap song? And nobody knows money better than our resident Bikini Bottom cheapskate, Mr. Krabs! Catch more SpongeBob on Nick!

