An Incredible Double Fret Tapping Performance of the ‘Turkish March’ by Mozart on Acoustic Guitar

Musician Luca Stricagnoli, who plays gorgeous acoustic versions of popular songs, tried his hand at classical music with an absolutely incredible double fret tapping performance of “Turkish March” by Mozart. This highly distinctive piece was originally written for the piano, but Stricagnoli arranged it for acoustic guitar after watching Amadeus.

I recently re-watched the move “Amadeus” and got reminded what a genius W.A. Mozart was. When I think of all the wonderful music he composed and how much he did in his short life, I feel so much admiration and respect towards him.