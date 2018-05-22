Laughing Squid

Mowgli Fights to Survive in a Darker Live-Action Take on The Jungle Book Stories Directed by Andy Serkis

Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Mowgli, an upcoming live-action adventure fantasy film directed by Andy Serkis, which is a darker take on The Jungle Book stories by Rudyard Kipling. The trailer follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand) as he faces dangers lurking in the jungle and meets his own human kind. Mowgli is set to attack theaters on October 19th, 2018.

The story follows the upbringing of the human child Mowgli, raised by a wolf pack in the jungles of India. As he learns the often harsh rules of the jungle, under the tutelage of a bear named Baloo and a panther named Bagheera, Mowgli becomes accepted by the animals of the jungle as one of their own. All but one: the fearsome tiger Shere Khan. But there may be greater dangers lurking in the jungle, as Mowgli comes face to face with his human origins.

