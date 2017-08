In celebration of International Cat Day, a very ambitious Chris Poole hand built a wonderfully clever cat maze out of 50 moving boxes. He first cut door-shaped holes and then arranged the boxes in a random pattern that would be most satisfying to his famous cats, the lovable feline duo of Cole and Marmalade.

The purrfect way to celebrate International Cat Day! … 50 boxes + 2 cats = LOTS of FUN! :)