The Understandable Guilty Pleasure of Watching Campy Movies That Are So Bad That They’re Good

Why do we love movies that are so bad, they’re good? Let’s explore what these movies have in common and see that many critically acclaimed movies actually contain the phenomenon that makes “So Bad, It’s Good” movies so appealing.

In a campy episode of Now You See It , host Jack Nugent explains the appeal of films that are so bad that they’re good , the process behind making these films and the over-the-top dialogue, exaggerated effects and awkward actions that elevates these devastatingly rewatchable films to the cult status of guilty pleasure.

