Title Drops, A Montage of 150 Movie Characters Saying the Actual Title of Their Film

London film enthusiast Roman Holiday has created “Title Drops,” a montage video of movie characters saying the actual title of their film. Roman features scenes from Suicide Squad, Fantastic Mr. Fox, and Good Morning, Vietnam. The full list of movies can be found in the video description.

I’m not the first guy to tackle a collection of films where a character says the title of the film. We’ve had a bunch of recent movies do it though so I figured I’d give the most up to date and comprehensive version I can. All told there are a 150 examples.