Wonderfully Bizarre Mouth Themed Knitted Masks

Icelandic yarn artist Ýrúrarí has created a wonderfully bizarre line of knitted face masks that feature oversized mouths, teeth, and tongues. The artist stated that she was inspired by her own sweaters that she previously made with mouth-inspired designs.

I’ve been experimenting with some of my sweater ideas to wear on a face, always interesting to see the outcome. …good use of quarantine time to knit. But a reminder again, my masks are not made for safety, knitted masks are not safe to start with!

Here’s one of the sweaters that inspired the face masks.

via Brown Paper Bag