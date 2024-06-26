Professional Freerider Attaches Circular Saw Blade Wheels to His Mountain Bike

Professional freeride mountain biker Sam Pilgrim, who previously built a pair of wooden wheels for his bicycle to see how they would ride, decided to try his luck attaching a pair of circular saw blade wheels to another mountain bike he owns. Like others who like trading out bike wheels, Pilgrim took this one out for a big test ride.

Saw blade wheels on a mountain bike… I try riding MTB trails, urban freeride lines and get drifting with 600mm cutting discs instead of bike wheels on my Canyon dirt jump bike, what could go wrong?