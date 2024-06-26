Professional Freerider Attaches Circular Saw Blade Wheels to His Mountain Bike

Professional freeride mountain biker Sam Pilgrim, who previously built a pair of wooden wheels for his bicycle to see how they would ride, decided to try his luck attaching a pair of circular saw blade wheels to another mountain bike he owns. Like others who like trading out bike wheels, Pilgrim took this one out for a big test ride.

Saw blade wheels on a mountain bike… I try riding MTB trails, urban freeride lines and get drifting with 600mm cutting discs instead of bike wheels on my Canyon dirt jump bike, what could go wrong?

Mountain Bike With Saw Blade Wheels
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts