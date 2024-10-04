The Ingenious Engineering Behind Mount Rushmore

Ewan Cunningham of Primal Space used detailed animation to explain the absolutely ingenious design and engineering behind iconic South Dakota landmark Mount Rushmore.

Cunningham talked about sculptor Gutzon Borglum‘s vision, the plan behind getting it done, and why it was left unfinished. He also showcased the innovative methods that were invented and used to carve the detailed faces of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln into the cliff granite of the Black Hills mountain range.

Have you ever wondered how Mount Rushmore was actually sculpted? In this video, discover how Gutzon Borglum and his team carved the iconic 60-foot faces of U.S. presidents into the granite of South Dakota’s Black Hills. Learn about the unique techniques used to transform Mount Rushmore into a national monument and the fascinating history behind its creation.