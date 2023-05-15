An Eerie Animated Music Video For Motörhead’s 1998 Cover of ‘Enter Sandman’

An eerie animated music video in honor of Motörhead Day 2023 has been released for 1998 Motörhead cover of the iconic Metallica song “Enter Sandman”.

This is Motörhead’s little heard cover of Metallica’s huge global hit, ‘Enter Sandman’ – a loving homage to arguably the most recognizable heavy metal song of all time.

While director Marta Mulberry and animators Kat Kaczmarek and Kamil Wójcik remarkably captured the essence of the song with Motörhead flair, the sorely missed voice of beloved frontman Lemmy Kilmeister brought it all home.