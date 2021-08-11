A Heavenly Cover of the Motörhead Song ‘Ace of Spades’ Played on Church Bells and Guitar

The citizens of Weert in The Netherlands might have been surprised to hear the iconic Motörhead song “Ace of Spades” ringing loudly through the church bells of the town. As it turns out, musicians Frank Steinjns and Jitse Zonneveld were the ones behind this heavenly cover. Steinjns played the keys that controlled the bells and Zonneveld accompanied him on electric guitar. It’s nice to think that Lemmy is probably smiling wide wherever he may be.

Guitarist Jitse Zonneveld and keys player Frank Steijns recorded in the centre of the city of Weert in the south of the Netherlands. July 17th 2021

Here's one we really like. Enjoy!https://t.co/BIQwxeRvUP — Official Motörhead (@myMotorhead) August 5, 2021

via Nerdist