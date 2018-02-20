A Cleverly Designed Motorcycle Handlebar Lock That Immobilizes the Throttle Grip and Brake Lever

The New Zealand company Grip-Lock has created a very cleverly designed, very portable and extremely compact motorcycle handlebar anti-theft lock that fits in the space between the throttle grip and the brake lever and completely immobilizes both. The lock is made of steel with a nylon housing, comes in a choice of nine colors and is adjustable for handlebars between 1″ and 1.5″ diameter. The Grip-lock Motorcycle Security Lock is available for purchase through Amazon.

The Grip-Lock is …much more convenient than heavy chains, large U-locks and other security locks. …the lock is durable and easy to install! Forget all about kneeling, bending and stretching – all you have to do is apply the lock on the handlebar. You don’t even need to use a key to lock your Grip-Lock. Convenient peace of mind!And when you come back to your motorcycle, the unlocking is just as easy! Then put the lock under your seat: at a compact 6 x 2 x 2 inches (that’s 15 x 5 x 5 cm) and only 12 oz (330 grams), it’s ultra compact and lightweight!

via The Awesomer