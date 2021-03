Kurdish soldier and farmer Goran A Surchi captured absolutely adorable footage of a very protective white hen sitting in a milk crate and keeping her brood safe from the outdoor elements. When Surchi lifted the hen, however, he did not find a group of baby chicks but rather a litter of three tiny kittens who mewed in complaint when their hiding place was discovered.

