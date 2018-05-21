Mother Duck and Her Eleven Tiny Ducklings Sensibly Use the Crosswalk to Safely Cross the Street

A mother duck who found herself on a busy city street at Lancaster University in Lancashire, England, very sensibly led her tiny ducklings across the zebra striped crosswalk in order to safely get to the other side. Perhaps she was also trying to teach her brood a very important safety lesson.

This crafty mother was not about to become a sitting duck for traffic, instead leading her 11 ducklings over a zebra crossing in front of stunned onlookers. The cute flock was spotted by accounting student Kenny Pang, 20, as they waddled past students and over the crossing at Lancaster University campus on Friday afternoon.