Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Gorgeous Hand-Painted Animation Illustrating the Circle of Life With a Moth Floating About in the Wind

by at on

Artist Allison Schulnik has created “Moth”, a gorgeously meditative, hand-painted animation that illustrates the circle of life through the flight of a moth floating about in the wind. The deliberate soundtrack of “Gnossienne No. 1” by Erik Satie as performed by Nedelle Torrisi adds a haunting element to this film of reawakening.

Schulnik stated that she was inspired by a moth that hit her window as she was working in the studio.

The film seeded and bloomed from the simple act of a moth hitting the artist’s studio window and continues as wandering through the primal emotions of birth, motherhood, body, nature, metamorphosis, and dance.

via Colossal





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved