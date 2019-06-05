A Gorgeous Hand-Painted Animation Illustrating the Circle of Life With a Moth Floating About in the Wind

Artist Allison Schulnik has created “Moth”, a gorgeously meditative, hand-painted animation that illustrates the circle of life through the flight of a moth floating about in the wind. The deliberate soundtrack of “Gnossienne No. 1” by Erik Satie as performed by Nedelle Torrisi adds a haunting element to this film of reawakening.

Schulnik stated that she was inspired by a moth that hit her window as she was working in the studio.

The film seeded and bloomed from the simple act of a moth hitting the artist’s studio window and continues as wandering through the primal emotions of birth, motherhood, body, nature, metamorphosis, and dance.

via Colossal