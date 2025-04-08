The Most Unusual Churches in the World

Great Big Story traveled around the world to share vivid visual portraits of some of the most beautiful, unusual, and remote churches in the world.

While The Vatican and The Pope represent the heart of Christianity, this video explores lesser-known yet astonishing churches shaped by religion and built with truly unique architecture.

Included in this list is the Sedlec Ossuary (Church of Bones) in the Czech Republic, Saint Michel d’Aiguilhe (Saint Michael of the Needle) atop a mountain in Southern France, the Church of Savior on Blood in Saint Petersburg, Russia, Tserkov’ Preobrazheniya Gospodnya (Church of the Transfiguration) on Kizhi Island, Russia, Katskhi Pillar (Church of St. Maximus the Confessor) in the western region of Georgia, and Mezquita Catedral de Córdoba (Great Mosque of Cordóba) in Spain, and several more.

From ancient cliffside chapels to bone-filled cathedrals, these are the most unusual churches in the world. …These aren’t the most famous churches you’ve seen on postcards — they’re stranger, more remote, and full of unbelievable stories that that redefine places of worship.