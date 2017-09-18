An Animated History of Nomenclature Listing the Most Popular Names From Around the World

First of all we should point out that a lot of Western names originate in the Bible and are slightly different in each language they are used. The name John for instance comes from the Hebrew name of Johannan. It means Yahweh is gracious. Johannan certainly had legs becoming John, Juan, Jan, Johan, Jones, Jean, Jens Hans Janis and more. The name Jack was actually a nickname for John but later it became a name in itself.

The wonderfully plain-spoken animated statistical series The Infographics Show explained the history of nomenclature , citing the likely origins of the very first first names and the derivatives thereof. They also provided a fascinating and current list of the most popular names in countries around the world.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!