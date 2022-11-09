Iowa Man Sets Guinness World Record for the Most Claps in One Minute

Dalton Meyer, a 20 year old man from Davenport, Iowa, set the Guinness World Record for the most claps performed in a single minute (1,140 claps) beating the previous record of 1,020 claps held by Eli Bishop and 1,080 claps held by Seven Wade.

The most claps in a minute is 1,140, and was achieved by Dalton Meyer in Geneseo, Illinois, USA, on 12 March 2022.

Meyer shared that he had started training for this record in elementary school after seeing a video of then record-holder Kent French.

Dalton first saw the record for most claps in a minute in elementary school and has perfected his claps ever since.

Here’s French’s video.

via Boing Boing