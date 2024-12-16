A Badass Mosh Pit Diaper by Liquid Death and Depends

Canned water company Liquid Death partnered with adult diaper company Depends to introduce the “Pit Diaper”, a badass faux leather brief that offers solid leak protection when there’s no time or desire to visit the bathroom. With the Pit Diaper, wearers can happily bang heads and rock inside a mosh pit without the worry of having to leave the safety of the pit to go off and relieve themselves.

The Pit Diaper is an innovative new solution to help fans like you relieve themselves in the safety of the mosh pit and still enjoy all the great-tasting Liquid Death you love!

Thanks Chip Beale!

