A 3D Animated Size Comparison of Monsters

Alvaro Gracia Montoya of MetaBallStudios created a terrifying 3D animation that compares the relative sizes of monsters from books, movies, television shows, and video games to each other and in relation to the skyscrapers of New York City and beyond. The smallest is Sackboy from Little Big Planet and the largest of them all is Super Shenron from Dragon Ball Super.

Here you can see the real size of some of the most famous monsters from movies, video games or books. Godzilla, King kong, Titan colossal, Balrog, are some examples of what you will see in this video, with some others that will surprise you.

Montoya also created a first-person 3D size comparison of monsters who take over the streets of Paris.

Sizes of some fictional monsters seen in first person, where we can see from another perspective the different sizes they have.