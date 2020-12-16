fbpx

A Beautifully Disconcerting Monkey Slug Caterpillar Disguising Itself As a Tarantula Spider

While filming in the Amazon Rainforest of Puyo, Ecuador, talented nature photographer David Weiller (previously) captured beautifully disconcerting footage of a monkey slug caterpillar. This particular larva of the hag moth is rather distinctive, disguising itself to look more like a scary combination of a tarantula and a slug rather than the gentle being that it normally is.

This mesmerizing caterpillar mimics a hairy tarantula spider with its oddly long hairy arms curling out. When looking at the underside, it looks like a slug with its suction cups prolegs and its tiny legs. This caterpillar is the larvae of the hag moth.


