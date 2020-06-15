Monkey Does Gymnastics on the Horns of a Goat

A tiny monkey adorably took a running start and climbed onto the great horns of a goat. The incredibly patient animal just stood in place while the nimble primate performed all sorts of gymnastic moves.
via Karen Marcelo
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Lori Dorn on
A tiny monkey adorably took a running start and climbed onto the great horns of a goat. The incredibly patient animal just stood in place while the nimble primate performed all sorts of gymnastic moves.
via Karen Marcelo
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter
Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved