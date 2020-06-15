Laughing Squid

Monkey Does Gymnastics on the Horns of a Goat

A tiny monkey adorably took a running start and climbed onto the great horns of a goat. The incredibly patient animal just stood in place while the nimble primate performed all sorts of gymnastic moves.

Monkey Plays on Ram Horns

via Karen Marcelo


