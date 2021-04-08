Giant Monitor Lizard Climbs a Crowded Shelf in a 7-11

A giant monitor lizard measuring about six feet long walked into a 7-11 convenience store in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, and proceeded to the drink cooler. Apparently not finding anything of liking, the determined reptile then turned to a shelf filled with all sorts of snacks and began climbing to the top.

The lizard, who emerged from a nearby canal, appeared to be trying to get closer to either the warmth of the lightbulb or perhaps to cool down next to the air conditioner.

Customer Jejene Narumpa captured this startling, but amusing sight.