Abandoned Macaw Finds Loving Couple Who Encourage Her Vibrant Personality to Shine

A beautiful macaw named Mona, who was abandoned by her first family and spent over four years at Free Flight Exotic Birds Sanctuary in Del Mar, California, was adopted by a loving couple who encourage her vibrant personality to shine.

Mona’s human Sara explained that this transition was difficult for such an intelligent bird, and while she was happy to be adopted, it took a little while before she began to trust them.

There was a lot of work that went into truly bonding with her. I think she liked that she was now the only bird and she kind of had run of the house. Every decision I make revolves around Mona.

Sara’s husband also put in a great deal of effort to bond with Mona.

He put in a tremendous amount of effort and dealt with a lot of bites along the way to win Mona’s trust over. It didn’t happen overnight. It took a while. But once that bond clicked for them, they’ve really become inseparable