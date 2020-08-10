Two Year Old Girl Reacts to Her Mom Acting Like a Two Year Old Girl

Amy Herman decided it would be beneficial to act the same age as her two year old daughter Gracie for a few minutes a day and documents the interactions. The idea behind doing this to ensure Gracie would still have a chance to engage in important social interactions during this time of isolation due to health concerns. While these interactions are important for Gracie’s development, they are also absolutely adorable, amusing, and heartwarming.

This is the extended version of my popular tik tok series about me acting like my 2 year old and her reacting. …It is such a confusing time for our littles right now. It has become their new normal to not see other people’s expressions, not hug people, not play with friends. These hardships are necessary to keep us and our family/friends safe.