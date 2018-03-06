Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Little Known Brilliance of Inogon Beacons That Use Moiré Patterns to Guide Ships Safely Into Port

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Moire Light Effect

In a puzzling episode of Things You Might Not Know, host Tom Scott made an honest attempt to respond to a viewer’s question about Moiré leading marks, a subject completely unknown to him. So he did whatever research he could do. He eventually learned that this idea was developed and patented by the Inogon Corporation in 1983. The beacons were intended to mark underwater hazards with invisible Moiré arrows to guide ships safely into port. However Scott had some questions, specifically about the Southhampton UK location where he was filming.

Once you know that this is an Inogon light, all the rest of the research becomes easy. All except one thing. This Inogon light isn’t being used to guide people in. The light follows the path of an underwater cable where you shouldn’t drop anchor. So the signal here is all wrong. You don’t want to follow these arrows, you’re required to stay away from them unless you’re passing straight through. …So why is it here? I don’t know. But if anyone out there does know, for sure, with evidence…do get in touch.

Here’s a demonstration of a Moiré Pattern in use.

Moire Pattern

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP