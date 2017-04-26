Modpools, Shipping Container Swimming Pools

Modpools are modern efficient shipping container swimming pools that can be set up and ready to go in minutes and relocated when you move. A divider can be installed to allow you to quickly change your pool into a hot tub spa and back again with ease. Modpools also allow you to control the temperature, jets, and mood lighting right from your phone or tablet.

Modpools’ patent pending pool utiluzes the structural rigidity of a modified shipping container to provide end users with a relocatable hot pool. Set up your pool in minutes and take advantage of Modpools’ built in spa. Enjoy your pool all year round, Modpools’ efficient heater can increase water temperature at 86°f/hour in 14°f weather.

