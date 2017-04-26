Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Modpools, Shipping Container Swimming Pools

by at on

Modpools

Modpools are modern efficient shipping container swimming pools that can be set up and ready to go in minutes and relocated when you move. A divider can be installed to allow you to quickly change your pool into a hot tub spa and back again with ease. Modpools also allow you to control the temperature, jets, and mood lighting right from your phone or tablet.

Modpools’ patent pending pool utiluzes the structural rigidity of a modified shipping container to provide end users with a relocatable hot pool. Set up your pool in minutes and take advantage of Modpools’ built in spa.

Enjoy your pool all year round, Modpools’ efficient heater can increase water temperature at 86°f/hour in 14°f weather.

Modpools

Modpools

A post shared by Modpools (@modpools_official) on

A post shared by Modpools (@modpools_official) on

A post shared by Modpools (@modpools_official) on

images via Modpools

via DudeIWantThat.com, The Awesomer

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.