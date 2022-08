The very talented Marcin, who previously performed Black Sabbath inside an elevator and Led Zeppelin inside an empty garage, took to the great outdoors to perform a modern percussive acoustic interpretation of the classic Beethoven composition Für Elise on a sleek cutaway guitar.

ür Elise by Beethoven arranged, produced and performed by Marcin. …Feels great to return to my classical roots.. How does the new guitar sound?