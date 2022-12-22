A Modern Folding Staircase That Hangs on the Wall

Builder JD Chambers of Rainfall Projects fabricated a sleek, modern steel folding staircase frame for the folks at Bourbon Moth Woodworking Co., who finished it off with a wood of their choosing. The staircase is so versatile that it can be hung on the wall, hiding in plain sight.

I’ve got to be buddies with Bourbon Moth over the last few years …He asked if I could make him a set of folding stairs for a studio he’s been building at his place. It’s kind of like a fun project. He told me the height and the width he was thinking and I got to work.

via The Awesomer