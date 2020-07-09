Laughing Squid

Modern English Performs ‘I Melt With You’ From Home

by on

The members of Modern English, like other bands these days, performed an amusing rendition of their popular (and quite prescient) song “I Melt With You”. Each musician performed in their own home so as to maintain a safe, social distance from one another and wear whatever wonderful t-shirts they choose.

We were all at our homes in the U.K. apart from [guitarist] Daniel [Jakubovic] who was in Los Angeles…We decided to film ‘I Melt With You’ to put a smile on people’s faces. We are aware of how much the song is loved and just thought a lockdown version would make people happy in these crazy times.

Rolling Stone “hosted” this remarkable virtual performance of “I Melt With You”.

via Rolling Stone


