Music in Objects, Brilliantly Mixed Songs Composed Solely From Individual Commonplace Items

Music in Objects is a wonderful video series by sound designer Matthew Simonson, who seeks out the various sounds and tempos that can be created by a single commonplace item at a time. For the first three videos of the series, Simonson used items such as paper, a bicycle and a can of oats to compose brilliantly mixed danceable songs.

In each video, I take an object, record the sounds it makes, and make music using only sounds I recorded from that object. I never have any idea what I’m going to make or how it’s going to turn out until I’m making the piece.

via Tastefully Offensive

