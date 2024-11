Mister Rogers Explains How He Makes His Puppets Talk

During episode 1984 of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, the great Fred Rogers reached into a suitcase and pulled out each of his iconic puppets from “The Neighborhood of Make-Believe” one at a time, introducing who they were and how he gave them each a unique voice.

After talking about how some things are only pretend, Mister Rogers takes out each of the puppets and shows that he is the one that makes them move and talk.