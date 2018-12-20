Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and James Corden Perform Songs From 22 Musicals In 12 Minutes

it's all in the hands ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kggNBXPd4r

With massive love to Weezer AND PITBULL, here’s the most unexpected Toto cover of 2018 #MaryPoppinsDay pic.twitter.com/44xcjnetyq

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting

Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.