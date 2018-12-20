Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Blunt and James Corden Perform Songs From 22 Musicals In 12 Minutes

While promoting their new musical film Mary Poppins Returns, stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Late, Late Show host James Corden to perform an amazing 22 songs from 22 different musicals in only 12 minutes complete with choreography. The trio also performed quick costume changes during this busy medley with only of amusing mistakes that were quickly repaired.
At one point, Kermit the Frog rolled up on a log to a green costumed Corden, who was sitting by the river with his banjo. Together they performed a beautiful version of “The Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie.
With massive love to Weezer AND PITBULL, here’s the most unexpected Toto cover of 2018#MaryPoppinsDay pic.twitter.com/44xcjnetyq
— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 19, 2018
it's all in the hands ???????????? pic.twitter.com/kggNBXPd4r
— ?? Frosty the Late Late Showman ?? (@latelateshow) December 19, 2018
