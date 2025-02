A Cafe in Tokyo Where Visitors Can Hang Out With Adorable Miniature Pigs

While visiting Tokyo, event host, writer, traveler and Laughing Squid friend Nick Gray came across the mipig cafe in Harajuku, a comfortable place where he was able to hang out with all sorts of adorable and affectionate minature pigs.

Right in the center of Harajuku, I discovered this incredible MiPig Cafe that offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet the most adorable miniature pigs!

More Adorable Micro Pigs at the mipig cafe