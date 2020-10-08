Minimalist Diagrams of Homophones, Words That May Sound Alike But Have Different Meanings and Spellings

Homophones Weakly by Bruce Worden is a wonderful blog that offers simple, minimalistic diagrams that visualize and help explain the definitive differences between homophones, words that sound alike but have different meanings and/or spellings. Some may also be spelled the same but have a different pronunciation. Either way, the diagrams make it much easier to comprehend.

A visual exploration of words that look the same, sound the same or are otherwise easily confused.

Worden has also written a book aptly entitled Homophones Visualized, which is a collection of these wonderful diagrams.

Homophones Visualized is a witty book that illustrates homophones—words that sound alike, but are spelled differently and have completely different meanings. This book uses clever and minimalist graphics to help illustrate the differences between 100 pairs (or triplets or quadruplets) of words that sound alike.

Additionally, Worden is on a mission to get his book into as many libraries as possible.

