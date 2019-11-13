Highly Detailed Miniature Replicas of Famous Guitars

Axe Heaven creates highly detailed, 10″ replicas of famous guitars played by some of the most iconic musicians in the world. Each officially licensed mini-guitar comes with a replica stand and replica case. While not playable, the look of each distinctive guitar evokes the memory of once hearing its inspiration being played.

Among this collection of replica guitars is Eddie Van Halen’s Red and White “Frankenstein”, Chet Atkins’ Signature Hollowbody, Gene Simmon’s Axe Bass, Jerry Garcia’s beloved Wolf, Jimi Hendrix’s Burnt Stratocaster, Billy Gibbons’ Fur Bass, Bootsy Collins’ Space Bass, Brian Setzer’s Signature White Hollowbody and Dave Mustaine’s “Rust in Peace” Flying V, just to name a few.

Each AXE HEAVEN® hand-crafted 1:4 scale ornamental replica mini guitar is exact in its details. History matters when each model is replicated. We offer a complete range of rock star mini guitar replicas, custom shop mini guitars, promotional mini guitars, event decor mini guitars and officially licensed mini guitars.

via The Awesomer