Miniature Planets Made of Paint, Oil, Ink and Soap Hypnotically Revolve Around a Color-Changing Sun

by on

Mini Planets

Thomas Blanchard, an incredibly imaginative color artist has created a bright universe of miniature planets that hypnotically revolved around a constantly color-changing sun. This entire high-definition solar system was formed out of a combination of paint, oil, ink, and soap.

“Mini Planets” is an experimental dreamlike video rocking. …All videos were filmed in 8K with the RED Helium camera with 100 mm L macro lens Canon and MPE 60 mm macro lens Canon. The editing of the video is in 4K.

via The Awesomer


