Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Swedish artist Fynn Jackson makes absolutely gorgeous miniature origami masks using free-folding techniques and a little paint to capture exquisite details within each face. Jackson also offers folding tutorials through his YouTube channel and sells folding patterns through his Etsy store.