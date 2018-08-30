Wonderfully Realistic Handmade Miniature Fender Electric Guitar Models Made From Popsicle Sticks

DIY miniaturist Cath of The Square to Spare offers up a really concise and helpful tutorial on making tiny Fender Stratocasters with simple crafting supplies such as popsicle sticks, crafting wire and paint. Particularly impressive is Cath’s technique for painting the sunburst pattern that’s so iconic to this guitar.

The second color will be the classic brown sunburst. Put raw sienna and burnt sienna color in water to create a stain. I’ll do two light coats of this color. Then for the edges I grab some black paint and a makeup sponge. Rip the sponge up and lightly dab it into the black, remove the excess then dab the black all around the edges. Paint it on slowly and retouch as you move towards the center. Go slow here because paint is a lot easier to put on than to remove.

Cath also did a tutorial on making a miniature acoustic guitar (with popsicle sticks).

